SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah African Art Museum has unveiled a new exhibit “Between Two Worlds: Connecting the Realms of the Seen and Unseen.”

The new exhibit’s aim is to allow visitors to explore and consider the deep-rooted connections between the seen and unseen that link ancestors, communities, and cultures.

It centers around the interweaving of cross-cultural belief systems, beginning with a Yoruba model, to shed light on their traditional cultural practices throughout continental Africa. Yoruba is one of the three largest ethnic groups of Nigeria.

Pertaining to the Yoruba culture, the museum features a modern version of the Egungun, a costume that is a visible manifestation of the spirits of departed ancestors who periodically revisit the human community for remembrance, celebration, and blessings.

A modern version of the Egungun at the Savannah African Art Museum. (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

“Everything has come from Africa, they are modern.” said Alisa Evans-Newsome, assistant director and registrar for the Savannah African Art Museum.

Also on display are brass pieces that are late 19th early 20th century.

“These brass casters have skills. They make these beautiful reproductions, and everyone is wanting a piece of African art.”, said Newsome.

The Savannah African Art Museum holds a collection of over 1000 objects that hail from West and Central Africa.

Prior to the Museum’s founding in late 2016, the collection was formed over the last 30 years by Mr. Don Kole, a Savannah businessman, private collector, and founder of the Savannah African Art Museum.

Kole’s collection showcases a range of reproductions, and ceremonial and spiritual objects made from ceramic, metal, wood, glass, and fiber.

They represent more than 28 countries and over 180 individual cultures and ethnic groups and span as far west as Guinea and as far east as Tanzania.

A brass piece of art on display at the Savannah African Art Museum. (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

The “Between Two Worlds: Connecting the Realms of the Seen and Unseen” exhibit will be at the museum until February 2024. Admission is free and onsite parking is available.

The Savannah African Art Museum is a nonprofit institution that introduces all audiences to African Art and culture.

Its mission is to provide engaging experiences that educate and start conversations about the power, diversity and spirituality of African Art.

To learn more about the museum, upcoming workshops, and the museum’s newest collections, click here.