SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Americans will probably be eating a record-breaking number of wings, burgers, pizza chips and dips and a ton of other items on Sunday. They will also be doing a lot of drinking, the kind that could bring on tragedy.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), every day, about 32 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes — that’s one person every 45 minutes.

In Georgia, hundreds per year, according to the NHTSA, which offers the safety tips following tips ahead of this year’s Big Game:

1. Avoid drinking too much alcohol too fast. Pace yourself – eat, take breaks, and alternate by drinking nonalcoholic drinks.

2. Before becoming impaired, designate your sober driver before the party begins and give that person your vehicle keys or ask a friend who will not be drinking to give you a ride home.

3. Another option may be to call a mobility service, friend or family member to come and get you; or stay where you are and sleep it off until you are sober.

4. If you are hosting a Big Game Day party, serve lots of food – particularly high-protein dishes – and be sure to include lots of non-alcoholic beverages.

5. Stop serving alcohol at the beginning of the third quarter of the game – begin serving coffee and dessert.

6. Be sure all of your guests designate their drivers in advance and take the keys away from anyone who is thinking of driving while impaired.