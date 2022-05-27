SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – May 27 is National Road Trip Day in the United States this year. The holiday happens the Friday before Memorial Day every year and it is a time when people can take a drive and enjoy the scenic views near and far from where they live. From Savannah, there’s plenty of places you can travel to in a day to celebrate the holiday. Here’s a list of 5 places you can go to, from shortest to longest distance from Savannah to participate in National Road Trip Day.

Jacksonville, Florida

A short two hour drive away from Savannah, this is a great option for somewhere to go on a small road trip to. There’s a lot to do in the city of Jacksonville but if you have kids you’ll want to head right on over to the zoo. With over 2,000 animals and 1,000 plants, your family will love the thrill of seeing the wide variety of flora and fauna available at this 122 acre zoo. You can find information about tickets by clicking the link here.

Charleston, South Carolina

If you want to see somewhere similar to Savannah and not too far away, you should hop on over to Charleston for the day. Whether you want to go shopping, enjoy the history or participate in the art scene of the area, there’s lots to do in Charleston. You can find everything you might want to do and more by visiting the city’s tourist website through the link here.

The city is a little over a two hour drive from Savannah so it’s close enough that you can go for the day and come back in the evening without any trouble.

Wild Adventures in Valdosta, Georgia

Wild Adventures is a place where kids and adults can go to enjoy a day filled with fun and, of course, adventure. Located in Valdosta, Georgia it is about a three and a half hour drive from the Savannah area. While you’re there you can enjoy Splash Island Water Park, which is now open for the 2022 season, and also the many rides and attractions at the amusement park. If you’d like to learn more about admission prices and hours you can visit their website through the link here.

Dahlonega, Georgia

Looking for something in the mountains? Well, that’s where this list is heading. Five hours away from Savannah is one of the best places to go if you want to drive up and stay for the weekend. On the drive you’ll pass through Macon and either Atlanta or Athens depending on the route you take. That means you can potentially stop by the Georgia Aquarium on your way.

To see a list of things you can do in Dahlonega once you get there, you can click the link here.

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Pigeon Forge has Dollywood. It has dinner shows. It has Wonderworks. Everything you could dream of in terms of attractions, you can find in Pigeon Forge. What’s even better is that this city in Tennessee makes for a great road trip from Savannah.

Located about six and a half hours away from Savannah, this road trip will bring you by at least two national forests and mountainous areas that you will love to see. You can find a list of things to do by clicking the link here.