SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Planning on taking a break from the kitchen and eating out? Chatham County is home to a vast number of food service businesses that serve a variety of options ranging from vegan to barbecue. However, before making a decision on where to dine, make sure to take a look at local food service inspection scores.

Every month the Georgia Department of Health inspects eateries to make sure food products are handled and prepared according to state and local regulations in order to protect the public.

Ichiban Steakhouse & Sushi Bar located at 40 Traders Way in Pooler scored a 70% on their inpsection for the month of July. This was the lowest score of the food service businesses that were inspected in July.

According to the Department of Health Food Inspection Report, some violations included:

-Roaches present on the floor and wall of the front bar area

-Bare hand contact with cooked food

-A hand sink located in the main kitchen area without running hot water

-A hand sink located in the main kitchen area without hand soap (this violation was corrected during the inspection).

-Raw shrimp and raw ground beef stored next to ready to eat foods in the walk in cooler

-Margarine stored on the floor of the main kitchen

-“Clean” knives stored on a dirty shelf

Dozens of food service businesses in Chatham County set the standard as they scored a perfect 100% on their food inspection scores. They include:

Chamacos Tacos & Surf located at1105 HWY 80 E. Tybee Island

Tin Drum Asian Kitchen located at 240 Tanger Outlets Blvd. Suite 102

The Linqs Restaurant & Winery located at 1308 Montgomery St.

Subway #37219 located at 5710 Ogeechee Rd.

Hungry Vegan located at 2 E. Lathrop Ave.

Poe’s Tavern located at 7 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

3 Tops Bar-B-Que LLC located at 5796 Ogeechee Rd Suite H.

Creekfire Lakehouse Restaurant located at 275 Fort Argyle Rd.

John McGraw’s Irish Pub, LLC located at 14 Abercorn St.

Henny Penny Art Space & Cafe located at 1514 Bull St.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery located at 3A Gateway Blvd.

Troupial located at 9 W. 43rd St.

Sobremesa Wine Bar located at 2312 Abercorn St.

Kona Ice of Savannah Mobile #4 (912) 346-3572

Ark Royal Food Truck (912) 356-2160

Royal Tasty Avenue Food Truck Mobile Unit (912) 373-2240

Star Castle Family Entertainment Center located at 550 Mall Blvd.

Pizza Hut # 34745 located at 318 Mall Blvd.

Little Caesars # 349 located at 10 Berwick Blvd. Suite B

Uno Pizza (HMSHost) located at 460 Airways Ave.

LVL Up Pizza Arcade located at 100 Blue Moon Xing Suite 110

Dominos located at 5796 Ogeechee Rd. Suite 103

Five Guys located at 175 W. Bay St.

Wendy’s located at 615 MLK Blvd.

Starland Strange & Bazaar located at 17 W. 41st St.

Chez Carole Paulo Int’l Restaurant & Catering, LLC located at 11215 Abercorn St. Suite 10

La Vida Golf Club located at 525 Windsor Rd.

The Gardens of Savannah located at 249 Holland Dr.

Hampton Inn & Suites Gateway located at 591 Al Henderson Blvd.

Howard Johnson Express Inn located at 17003 Abercorn St.

Glo Best Western Savannah located at 17005 Abercorn St.

For a complete list of Food Inspection Reports visit State of Georgia – Health Inspection (healthinspections.us).

