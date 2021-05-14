Richmond Hill resident helps community recover pandemic impact with Self-Care Summit Experience

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One Richmond Hill resident is working to help the community recover from the impact of COVID-19.

LaTonya Stanley created the Self-Care Summit Experience for those who want to learn how to avoid burn-out and stress.

The event will offer health and wellness tips from experts in organization and time management, nutrition and mental health.

“On my self-care journey, I’ve found that it’s not all rainbows and gumdrops,” Let’s Talk Self Care founder LaTonya Stanley told WSAV NOW. “Sometimes when we think of self-care, we think of the pretty side of it. With the pandemic, everything changed, and we don’t know what some people have been going through.”

“When you realize, ‘COVID-19 changed my life and I have no control over it,’ where does that leave you? You may have had to adjust for work or for your kids, but what have you done for yourself?”

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore different self-care techniques to find what works best for them. Stanley promises attendees will walk away with the tools to create a self-care plan to add the techniques to their daily routine.

She says it’s her goal to explore stigmas and barriers that prevent men and women from engaging in consistent self-care and offer them advice to succeed in every area of life.

“We direct self-care toward women — makeup, nails, facials, things like that,” Stanley said. “But that is self-maintenance. Everybody needs self-care. Especially for men, it’s important that they know there’s an outlet for them too.”

Her event will also include breakfast, raffles, vendors, and a question and answer session with the experts.

Stanley’s book “Let’s Talk Self Care” available for preorder now

Tickets for Saturday’s event recently sold out, but Stanley will be hosting a similar event in November focused on financial literacy and entrepreneurship.

“Where do I stand with entrepreneurship? Where do I stand with purchasing a home? Business credit, personal credit, things like that,” Stanley said. “But I’m going to tie in self-care and this one will be called ‘Let’s Talk Business.’ We’ll have different business owners and realtors there to help everybody go into this next level of life.”

Find more information about her events HERE.