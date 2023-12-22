SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Christmas dinner is essential to the holiday tradition, but not everybody has a place to go.

Luckily, Savannah has a handful of restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day, and News 3 contacted each establishment on this list to confirm hours of operation.

Treylor Park & Hitch

Located on 15 E Bay St and known as a vintage-chic establishment with reimagined Southern comfort foods and drinks, it will be open Christmas Day from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Their sister store “Hitch” located at 300 Drayton St will be open at the same hours.

Pacci Italian Kitchen & Bar

Located at 601 East Bay St this Italian cuisine establishment will be open Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a three-course Christmas meal.

Rocks on the Roof at Bohemian Hotel Savannah Riverfront

Located at 102 West Bay St., featuring globally inspired food and beverages will be open Monday from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. according to OpenTable.

Chart House Restaurant – Savannah

Located at 202 West Bay St, this seafood and steak lounge will be open Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Emporium-Savannah

Located at 254 E Perry St., this community hotspot will be in operation Monday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

McDonough’s Restaurant & Lounge

Located at 21 E McDonough St. and voted “Best Karaoke in Savannah” will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. on a first come first serve basis.

22 Square Restaurant & Bar

Located at 14 Barnard S, this contemporary Southern restaurant will be open Christmas Day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Moss + Oak Savannah Eatery

Located at 2 W. Bay Street, this casual American Southern restaurant will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a $60 entry.