SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Six years ago today something that hardly ever happens in the Coastal Empire — SNOW!

Normally having wet winters, in 1989, Savannah saw around 4 inches of snow, and in 2018, the city saw over 1 inch, according to the National Weather Service.

To remember that day in white, here are videos and pictures of the joy of a snowy Savannah that we may not see for another 30 years.