SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Sea Turtle Center released 4 rehabilitated cold-stunned green sea turtles back into the ocean on Jekyll Island.

The release, which took place Friday at St. Andrews Beach on the island, came a few weeks after the turtles were rescued from the coast of Georgia during the unusually cold weather the area had.

  • (Photos provided courtesy of the Jekyll Island Authority)

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, cold stunning is a condition in which sea turtles become very weak and inactive from exposure to cold temperatures. It generally occurs when water temperatures fall below 50˚F.

The Georgia Sea Turtle Center is the state’s only sea turtle education and rehabilitation facility. Part of its mission is to help sea turtles survive and to watch them thrive.