Four cold stunned sea turtles were released this morning on Jekyll Island. (Photo provided by Jekyll Island Authority).

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Sea Turtle Center released 4 rehabilitated cold-stunned green sea turtles back into the ocean on Jekyll Island.

The release, which took place Friday at St. Andrews Beach on the island, came a few weeks after the turtles were rescued from the coast of Georgia during the unusually cold weather the area had.







(Photos provided courtesy of the Jekyll Island Authority)

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, cold stunning is a condition in which sea turtles become very weak and inactive from exposure to cold temperatures. It generally occurs when water temperatures fall below 50˚F.

The Georgia Sea Turtle Center is the state’s only sea turtle education and rehabilitation facility. Part of its mission is to help sea turtles survive and to watch them thrive.