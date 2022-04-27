(WSAV) — Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) and Redeem Fellowship International will be hosting a Health and Wellness event that will include a mobile food pantry, free adult and kids vaccinations, and 1st and 2nd boosters.

Redeem Fellowship International pastor Annijuette Blalock said, “This is a free Health and Wellness Event open to the public that will take place this Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon outside on the grounds of Redeem Fellowship International at 206 Oak St, Garden City, GA.”

She continued, “The event will have bounce houses, family activities, vendors, and more. This is not Redeems first time hosting a free food giveaway and free vaccination.”

The vaccines that will be available include Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna.

CORE is a crisis response organization that brings immediate aid and recovery to underserved communities across the globe. More information can be found at CORE Response: Community Organized Relief Effort.

Redeem Fellowship Christian International is a contemporary church founded by Dr. Deloris S. Thompson, who is also the lead pastor. Dr. Annijulette Blalock and Carson Thompson Jr. are also pastors at the church. Service times are from For more information about Redeem Fellowship Christian International visit Home (redeemfellowshipinternational.org). Their email address is redeemfellowshipinternational@gmail.com

To Register and learn more about the Health and Wellness Event visit Savannahvax.coreresponse.org and SavannahvaxPED.coreresponse.org for pediatrics information, or call 912-395-8858.