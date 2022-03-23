SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – March 23 is National Chip and Dip Day, so break out those tortillas and get ready for five easy recipes you can make tonight to celebrate.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

For this recipe from Cafe Delites, you’ll want to get a rotisserie chicken from the store. While you could technically use your own cooked chicken, the flavors of the rotisserie chicken will take it to the next level. It takes only around half an hour to make and creates the perfect appetizer. You can use the recommended amount of hot sauce or you can add more in order to make it hotter.

This recipe yields six servings. You can find a link to the full recipe by clicking here.

Cowboy Caviar

This recipe from Spend With Pennies is quick and easy to put together. It features tomatoes, avocados and a variety of other fresh ingredients that will create a dish that is perfect served cold. It takes around 15 to 20 minutes to put together and yields 12 servings.

You can find a link to this recipe by clicking here.

Queso

Looking for something that is both a classic and simple to make? This queso recipe from Cookie and Kate is for you. Not only is it great when paired with tortilla chips, but it can also be put on top of tacos or enchiladas for a tasty addition.

This recipe takes around half an hour to make and yields eight servings. You can find a link to this recipe by clicking here.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

If you’re interested in another classic, why not give this recipe from Cooking Classy a try? This spinach artichoke dip features mozzarella, parmesan and a handful of other ingredients that combined together make a delicious-looking dip that can be paired with chips, crackers or even pita bread.

This recipe yields eight servings and is ready in about 30 minutes. If you click the link here you will be taken to the website with both the recipe and also a video showing you how to make it.

Cranberry Cream Cheese Dip

If you’re interested in something unique, you should give this recipe from Budget Bytes a try. It takes only 25 minutes from start to finish and features fresh cranberries, cream cheese and green onion. This super simple recipe costs less than $6 to make and yields eight servings, though the recipe can be easily adjusted on the website for more servings.

You can find the link to the recipe by clicking here.