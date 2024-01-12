SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah City Council held its first public hearing Thursday for the rezoning of South Buckhakter Road from “residential” to “light industrial.”

Residents in the area were allowed to speak to the council and raised important points as to why they were for and against the development in zoning.

Neighbor vs. neighbor

As development has moved to the Buckhakter Road neighborhood, some residents who live on the 52 acres adjacent to the Rockingham Farms Industrial Development project have elected to sell their homes.

“I took fire for this crap I’m going through. We’ve been going through this for years, we had to beg for a buffer off the back!” said Zayne Brock, a Buckhalter resident looking to sell.

On the other hand, another group of residents who have joined the “Don’t Box Buckhalter In” movement expressed concerns for their neighbors who have chosen to sell.

Some fear that the development will continue to expand into their properties.

“We have witnessed the horror of not protecting our neighbors and we do not want to live the nightmare they are living,” said Gerrie Jourbert, a member of Don’t Box Buckhalter In.

The city council heard both sides to inform their decision to rezone, which is the last step needed for Rockingham Farms to absorb the Buckhalter Road properties, noted in phase 2 above.

John Northup, an attorney representing Capital Development Partners who is over the Rockingham Farms project, explained that the 10 parcels (Phase 2) will be used for outdoor storage and as a truck lot.

“People who are opposed to this think that the entire property not be sold and what they are trying to do is have other people’s homes be and buffer and I don’t think that is right,” said Northup.

If rezoning does not go through, the homes will stay on the property, on one side between a mega warehouse and the other a 900-unit apartment complex planned to be constructed.

The plan for the future apartment complex north of Buckhalter Road

Traffic and noise from possible container stacking have been a paramount issue for the opposition, which Northup addressed.

“The rezoning and development of Phase 1 … will not add any additional traffic to Buckhalter Road. I will say it again. The development will not add any additional traffic to Buckhalter Road,” he said.

“We have no plans at this point to do container stacking.”

Rockingham Farms Industrial Development project

Attorney Helen Hester, who represented Laura Mackey, the head of the Don’t Box Buckhalter In movement and an owner of an adjacent property Red Gate Farms, stated:

“There are a lot of people here who are in opposition.”

“If this development is not stopped from expansion, to protect these people, they will have all the significant noise, light pollution and environmental pollution that necessarily comes with the development of this size.”

She emphasized the concerns that the rezoning would result in another removal of more residents and the “obliteration” of the history and culture of the area.

While she confirmed that she is not against development and progress, Hester explained that she is in support of “responsible growth” reliant on Savannah’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

Advocating for rezoning, a resident looking to sell, Eva Pappert, stated that the rezoning will be a small change that will not affect the overall community.

“We’ve been waiting years for this. We are ready to sell. Please don’t let us be the buffer for everybody else,” said Pappert.

Additionally, having lived in the area since 1983, Chat Howard explained the strife four years of this situation has put on his family.

“The closer people are to this and the more that they understand about this, the less likely they are to be opposed to it,” said Howard.

Ariel view from the Howard property of Rockingham Farms. (photo provided)

Howard explained that the residents have been in the middle of the project and the opposition and noted that the fight is over, but suggested their energy should be used for newer developments in the area.

Following the death of his father in October 2023, he stated:

“He died with a cloud of uncertainty about where his wife of 55 years would end up.”

Additionally, resident Zayne Brock spoke passionately about the situation as a whole, stating, “progress happens.”

He also explained how he and his wife, who has ALS and is a cancer survivor, have been impacted.

“We need to sell the property to have the income for the amount of time my wife has,” said Brock.

In opposition

Opposing development and rezoning, Caren Bramhall expressed the effect this warehouse would have on the rest of the community.

“I find it impossible to believe that you would change the master plan from residential and agriculture to this industrial. Which will undoubtedly destroy and devastate this unique area that makes historic Savannah a sought-after place to visit,” said Bramhall.

Rockingham Farms Industrial Park Construction

She suggests using the 52 acres in other ways to keep the area “a special place to visit as it was intended.”

Dory Clark, who is one of the owners and residents of Red Gate Farms, raised the health concerns this development could bring to the community.

“So loud noise is not just annoying,” said Clark.

She cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s public service announcement which indicates continual exposure to noise can cause stress, anxiety, depression, high blood pressure and heart disease.

She went on to quote a New York Times article that states decibels above 60 increase the risk of heart attack by 17%.

“So essentially, would you want your chance of dying prematurely increase by 17 % just by living in your home,” said Clark.

Second reading

Following the hearing, the council expressed their thoughts on the situation.

District 1 Councilwoman Bernetta Lanier asked if both sides thought of coming together to agree on future land use and also stated.

“I feel the suffering of these people,” said Lanier. “My heart goes out to these residents who are living with the noise that’s causing disease and all of the industrial intrusion.”

She suggested a win-win solution, where both groups can secure some type of grant or funding to be able to purchase the land themselves to make sure residents are not sacrificed as a buffer.

“These things are real and they impact people’s quality of life and their health. Time is of the essence,” said Lanier.

District 5 Councilwoman Estella Edwards Shabazz thanked all the residents for coming and reassured them that she was close to the issue.

“I’ve been on this ground since ground zero,” said Shabazz.

“We did the work, we see what’s going on, we feel your pain.”

District 2 Councilman Detric Leggett also gave his condolences to the families, stating:

“I just wanted to lead the entire council’s support to Mr. and Mrs. Brock, as we move forward, you are going to be continually in our prayers.”

Thanking the Buckhalter community for sharing their thoughts and feelings, Mayor Van Johnson assured them that in two weeks, a decision will be made on rezoning at the Jan. 26 city council meeting.