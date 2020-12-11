Real estate team collects hundreds of suitcase donations for Chatham County’s foster children

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local real estate team is spreading holiday cheer to Chatham County’s foster children through its first-ever suitcase drive.

The Jenny Rutherford Real Estate team partnered with the Savannah/Chatham County Court- Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) to donate hundreds of suitcases to the county’s 375 foster kids.

“We decided to do this suitcase drive after we found out that some foster kids were moving from home to home using trash bags, and we felt like every child should have a suitcase to move from home to home,” said real estate broker Jenny Rutherford.

Rutherford says she discovered the issue when she previously volunteered with Savannah/Chatham CASA.

“I think that it’ll give the kids a sense of pride to be able to have something to carry their stuff in, and it gives them a sense of belonging, as well,” she said.

Her team has been collecting new or gently used luggage from the community for Savannah/Chatham CASA to distribute to the children.

They’ve received donations from the Savannah/Hilton Head Island International Airport, the Salvation Army, the Savannah College of Art and Design and other real estate companies.

Last Friday, the real estate company dropped off more than 100 suitcases to Savannah/Chatham CASA with their first round of donations.

They made their final suitcase haul on Friday.

They’ve been able to collect over 300 suitcases in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors.

“We have enough for every child in foster care in Chatham County to have a suitcase, so the community really showed up and showed us how much they care about our most vulnerable,” said Kate Blair, executive director for Savannah/Chatham CASA.

“We’re really excited that this holiday season, not only will the children in foster care in our community get holiday gifts, but they’ll get suitcases as well,” Blair told WSAV NOW.

She adds that next week, Savannah/Chatham CASA’s volunteers will host a holiday gift distribution to deliver the suitcases and gifts.