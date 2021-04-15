RBC Heritage tournament raises millions for local students

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The RBC Heritage tournament raises thousands for local charities each year, and it’s the Heritage Classic Foundation’s job to put that money to good use.

One of their key investments is in local students to help them achieve academic success.

While pro golfers are navigating the challenging course in Harbour Town, Gabriella Morales is charting her future.

“I actually just declared by psychology major, which is really exciting, and then I’m also minoring in Spanish and possibly studio art,” 2019 Heritage Scholar Gabriella Morales told WSAV NOW.

She graduated from Battery High School in 2019 and is currently a sophomore at Colorado College.

It’s a path made possible by the Heritage Classic Foundation. It’s a non-profit that uses tournament proceeds and donations to award an elite group of local students scholarships worth as much as $20,000 over four years.

“I would say that having this scholarship is part of what allowed me to go so far. And prior to my senior year of high school, I had not even thought of leaving the state for college,” Morales said. “Which is totally fine, a lot of people do that, but getting more into scholarships my senior year and finding out about Heritage kind of opened my eyes to going more places.”

She added: “Their help was definitely instrumental in me coming here, so I really appreciate their support.”

Michael Brasseur graduated from Hilton Head High School in 1993 and was in the first group to receive the scholarships.

The money helped him leave Vanderbilt University debt-free and propelled him in his career in the U.S. Navy, where he’s about to rise to the rank of commodore.

Now, he’s donating to the foundation himself, hoping to quadruple the investment made in him.

“I feel like it’s a good investment, and they’ll contribute to society and represent the Heritage well,” Brasseur said. “So it just seems kind of natural to me to stay connected to the scholarship and to pay it forward so to speak.”

You can find more information and apply for the scholarship HERE.