SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For the past 15 years, the annual Rare Disease Day has been an opportunity for raising awareness about rare diseases as well as improving access to medical treatment and representation. Ric Dominy, a musician from Savannah who has a rare disease, spoke with WSAV NOW about this condition and what he wants others to know about it.

Dominy began his journey with CVID after getting an MMR vaccine 12 years ago. The vaccine being used at the time was a live vaccine, which he said meant that there was a slim chance that he could experience complications from it in the future. Three days later, he was sick.

“Literally two years and 35 doctors later, I end up at rheumatologist,” he said.

He was tested for lupus three times. Each time the results came back inconclusive.

“This doctor was my last hope,” Dominy explained.

The rheumatologist sent him to an immunologist who tested the immunoglobulin levels in his blood. Soon they had their answer for what was going on: Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID).

“The doctor hadn’t seen anything like it since the ’80s,” he said.

Forms of the condition have been featured in shows like “House M.D.” and movies like “The Boy in the Plastic Bubble.”

To put it simply, Dominy has an increased risk of infection caused by his immune system. He has a lower level of protective antibodies compared to a person without CVID.

“There is therapy available, but it’s very hard to get,” Dominy explained. “It’s extremely expensive, it has to be administered every two weeks and it’s not a cure.”

He said that he has been struggling with insurance to get his treatment covered. He just recently got his treatment approved by his new insurance company after going without it for six weeks.

According to the Social Security Administration website, Dominy’s condition should qualify him for disability. However, he said that when he applied for disability, he was denied.

“We’re being shut out of the systems because we are too tired to pursue the help that we need,” he said.

He hopes that people will push for their local, state and federal representatives to make getting disability benefits more accessible to people who have well-documented, disabling, rare diseases.

“It’s been really crazy just navigating all of these government programs, manufacturer co-pay assistance programs, insurance companies, the legal and political systems, to try to just get some help,” he said.

Dominy said that this has been challenging. How does he stay motivated when he has so many things pushing back on him?

“My biggest support is my friends,” he said.

Dominy explained that he has struggled with family members who think that his condition is not as serious as it is. According to him, people often assume that because he is not visibly disabled, he must not be living with an illness.

“I think that is the biggest barrier, that not all disabilities are visible,” Dominy said.

Dominy had a recommendation for those who may have recently begun their journey with a rare disease: find community.

“What really motivates me is my friend group and, obviously, my wife of 23 years,” he said.

Dominy has a Discord and Facebook community of people that also have rare diseases. They support one another and are the foundation of a space meant to help those with rare diseases feel understood.

“The most valuable life lesson I’ve learned from having a rare disease is that I have the power to not participate,” he said.

Dominy explained that being able to set boundaries in life to protect your health is like a superpower. He feels this has been good for his mental health in addition to his physical health.

“Their disappointment for me not participating has nothing to do with me,” he said.

Dominy wanted to make it clear that this experience of a disease being triggered due to an illness did not make him wary of vaccines.

“My story is not an anti-vax story,” he stressed.

In fact, he encourages people to get vaccinated to help with herd immunity and protect immunocompromised people like himself.

Dominy creates music under the name SkrapCode and you can hear his newest release here.