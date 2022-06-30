SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Rain during your vacation is oftentimes a big bummer — but it in a city like Savannah, it doesn’t have to be. Here are five things you can enjoy in the city without getting doused.

(Photo by Angel Colquitt)

Graveface Museum and Arcade

This spot is as unique as it is unsettling.

Graveface Museum and Arcade is the perfect place to go if you have teens or young adults in your group. It is a museum filled with the history of criminals and oddities.

Admission to the museum is $20 or, if you’re a local, you can get a four-month ghost club pass for $60.

Graveface is located on East Lower Factors Walk down by River Street.

You can find more information about the museum and the arcade that goes along with it by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum

The Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum is a good option for those who want a day downtown without the hustle and bustle of the city. This museum offers an opportunity to relax and learn a little history — maybe even imagine what life would be like at sea for a change.

The museum has model ships, a historic house and even some gardens if you want to break out the umbrella.

The Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum is located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard by West Congress Street. Admission is $10, though there are some discounts based on age, military status and student status.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except for Monday. You can find more information by clicking or tapping on the link here.

FILE – St. Patrick’s Day mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist. (WSAV)

The Cathedral of St. John the Baptist

You don’t have to be Catholic to go to the cathedral and appreciate the beauty of the murals and architecture. The Cathedral of St. John the Baptist still operates today and holds mass services for the community.

You don’t have to pay to visit, but a donation is recommended.

Located on East Harris Street, the cathedral is open for self-guided touring Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can check out the website for the cathedral by clicking or tapping on the link here.

American Prohibition Museum

Looking for somewhere fun for the members of your group who are 21 and older? This is a great place to go for drinks and a tour of the history of prohibition in the United States.

The American Prohibition Museum has a fully functioning speakeasy and, according to its website, over a dozen galleries.

Tickets for this museum start at $16.21 or you can pay $26.45 and get a drink ticket in addition to your admission ticket. The museum, located on Julian Street next to Ellis Square, is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

For more information, you can find a link to their website by clicking or tapping here.

“Prescribed” by Lino Azevedo, displayed at Savannah Gallery of Art. (Photo by Angel Colquitt)

Savannah Gallery of Art

This is the perfect place to visit if you’d like to stay downtown while the rain passes.

Located right by Lincoln Parking Garage, this conveniently placed gallery is filled with pieces by a variety of different artists, all with their own unique styles.

Each piece is available for purchase, or you can buy prints or cards.

Savannah Gallery of Art is open every day of the week starting at 10:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at noon on Sunday. Monday through Thursday the museum closes at 5 p.m. and on weekends, it closes at 6 p.m.

You can find more information about the gallery by clicking or tapping on the link here.