SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — When you’re going to the beach and a storm rolls in it can be hard to roll with it. However, there are still things you can go do on the island when the beach is not an option.

Here are four ideas of places to go on Tybee on a rainy day.

Huc-A-Poos and other restaurants

Huc-A-Poos is a Tybee Island classic. You can enjoy live music this summer and some good food while you’re at it. They serve pizza and other items like nachos, sandwiches and salad. They are open every day of the week starting at 11 a.m. They are located on US-80 right as you get onto Tybee and you can see their full menu by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Not your style? Don’t worry. Check out a list of some other places you can eat at on the island with their hours and location by clicking or tapping on the link here.

The Marine Science Center

You can have a great time on Tybee by visiting the island’s Marine Science Center, which is located on Meddin Drive by Fort Screven. Tickets for the Marine Science center are $10 per person with those four and under allowed to go in for free. You can learn about the lives of the marine life on Tybee and see some cool creatures when you visit, all while knowing you’re supporting conservation efforts on the island.

The Marine Science Center is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with admissions ending at 4:15 p.m. You can find more information by clicking or tapping on the link here.

They are near the lighthouse so if the weather is not too awful you can also head on over there to get tickets to see a piece of history. You can find more information about the lighthouse by clicking or tapping the link here.

Coffee and a book

There are several places you can get coffee on the island. Why not grab a book from your summer reading list and go grab a cup of joe? You can find a list of places to go get coffee by clicking or tapping on the link here.

If you’re interested in a new fun romance for summer reading set in the area, why not check out the series by Leigh Ebberwein called “Saints of Savannah?” This series is about a friend group of six women who find love in unlikely places. Her newest book “The Savannah Gondolier” is set on Tybee Island.

Shopping

Tybee may be a smaller island but there are still boutiques you can head on over to if you’re wanting to do some shopping while you wait for the storm to pass. Beach Bum Boutique is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day of the week. They sell jewelry, purses, sunglasses and more.

You can also go to Seaside Sisters if you’re in the mood for some more boutique-style shopping. They have a website that you can find through the link here and sell everything from furniture and wind chimes to jewelry and handbags. Seaside Sisters is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week.