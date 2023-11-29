SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As our world advances more day by day, the amount of radiation that we are exposed to grows. Here is what you need to know in case of a radiation emergency.

Radiation

The average American experiences about 0.62 rem of radiation every year with most naturally occurring in the environment, air and cosmic rays.

Some are exposed to radiation from nuclear weapons testing fallout and discharge from nuclear and coal power stations, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

It is speculated that radiation, even at the lowest level, can add some risk to cancer and in large doses, radiation sickness.

Medication & treatments

Potassium iodide (KI) Tablets

KI is used to prevent thyroid cancer for those who have been exposed to iodine radiation. KI decreases the thyriod’s hormone secretion limiting the possibility for the gland to absorb toxic chemicals.

FDA-approved, you can find oral KI tablets over the counter and online.

In case of a nuclear explosion, KI protects for approximately 24 hours and should be taken until the risk no longer exists.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking KI for those under 40, pregnant and breastfeeding people.

Possible side effects include skin rashes, swelling, sore teeth and gums along with an upset stomach and diarrhea.

Prussian blue/Radiogardase

This pill helps to remove toxic radioactive chemicals from the body.

The chemicals it targets are cesium and thallium which are both used in manufacturing and a byproduct of nuclear fission from nuclear reactors and weapons.

The only way to get Prussian blue is by prescription as a 500 mg capsule taken orally, while Radiogardase can be found online and in some pharmacies.

The pill goes through the digestive system and traps radioactive material to keep the intestines from absorbing the chemicals.

Prussian blue is safe for most adults, pregnant women and children ages 2 to 12. A few side effects include constipation, blockages and other minor stomach problems.

Pentetate calcium trisodium injection (Ca-DTPA) and Pentetate zinc trisodium injection (Zn-DTPA)

These FDA-approved injections increase the elimination of radioactive materials.

Ca-DTPA and Zn-DTPA bind to the toxic chemicals so they can be excited in urine, with Ca-DTPA recommended as the first dose as Zn-DTPA is preferred for maintenance therapy.

Both are only available by prescription and under the supervision of a physician.

Side effects of these drugs include headache, chest pain, nausea, skin inflammation and the loss of zinc in the body.

In case of a nuclear explosion, what is best to do first is to seek cover from the blast. If you are outside, you should lie face down to protect exposed skin.

After the shockwave, go to the nearest building, staying away from walls and roofs. Then remove any and all contaminated clothing and wash unprotected skin.

Stay inside for at least 24 hours, and stay informed by local authorities for official information.

Battery-operated and crank radios will work after a nuclear detonation, while cell, text, internet and television may be unavailable.