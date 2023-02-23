Potholes in roads should be reported. (GETTY IMAGES).

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Many drivers have experienced that sinking feeling of driving over a pothole in the road.

It’s because the concrete craters can be costly as they wreak havoc on a vehicle’s tires, alignment, suspension and shocks.

Last year, AAA reported that one in 10 drivers sustained vehicle damage significant enough to warrant a repair after hitting a pothole. With an average price tag of almost $600 per repair, damage caused by potholes cost drivers over $26 billion in 2021 alone.

Those traveling on Georgia’s state routes or interstates who spot potholes, or run into them, can report it to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

To report a pothole in the road, go to the GDOT’s website.

Then click on “Travel Info and Data”.

Next, click on “Report a Pothole”.

Finally, click on “Let’s Connect” and complete the information.