POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Last Thursday, Audrey Jacobs, a 19-year-old Georgia Southern University student, visited a Costco Wholesale for the first time.

But it didn’t turn out quite like she expected.

“I had never been before and it was on my bucket list. I don’t know why, it was just something I always just kind of wanted to do because I thought it was cool.”

Costco Wholesale is a members-only warehouse that sells a huge variety of items, including bulk groceries, electronics and more. Needless to say, when Jacobs entered the store, she was amazed.

“I was so impressed, you know, I hadn’t seen a store that big.” she said.

There was also something else she had her eyes on — the Costco hotdog at the food court.

“I went with one of my friends, she’s got a membership, so I was just kind of looking around. It was so funny because the whole time all I could talk about was getting one of those hotdogs.”

After buying a hotdog and a drink, Jacobs and her friend sat down inside of the store’s food court to eat.

“Literally, my first bite, my friend had warned me that it was hot, and I did not listen,” said Jacobs. “I took a bite, and I couldn’t breathe and at first, I was like, ‘I’m not choking,’ and then I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t breathe.'”

“That’s when I kind of started freaking out from there and I was trying to get her attention.”

Jacob’s’ friend attempted to perform abdominal thrusts on her but was unsuccessful.

“So, I was running to the other tables because I’ve also seen that if you throw yourself over a chair, it can unlodge it,” Jacobs explained. “But they don’t have chairs there, it’s only the picnic table things.”

She panicked, realizing nobody else was coming to help.

“I started to get a little dizzy and stuff,” she said, “I literally had that moment that went through my head like, ‘This is it. This is how I’m ending.'”

However, out of nowhere, a kind stranger stepped in, and Jacob’s rescue came in just in the nick of time.

“That’s when Taylor came, right before I was about to hit the floor, and gave me the Heimlich. I was really thankful because nobody else, it was like nobody else knew what to do and nobody was moving. I think that was what scared me the most too.”

Jacobs said it took a couple of tries for the hot dog to dislodge, but it finally worked. Taylor, a Costco Wholesale employee, had saved her life.

“Afterwards, I didn’t really process what happened. I turned around, I leaned over, and I was like, ‘I told you it was a big hotdog,'” she said, “and then I sat back down and I just sat there, and I was like crying.”

After saving her life, Taylor continued to leave an impact on Jacobs.

“What really impressed me, too, was he asked if I was OK, and then he just went straight back to work.” Jacobs recalled. “I am thankful for sure, you know, especially that he reacted so quick. And like I said, I’m very impressed that he didn’t stand around and wait for recognition either. He literally saved my life and then started working again.”

On abdominal thrusts, Jacobs said she thinks it’s something that everyone has learned at least once.

“So that’s why it kind of took me off guard when no one was really reacting, and I guess it’s just that fight or flight reaction too.” she said.

“I think it wasn’t that people didn’t know how to do the Heimlich, people were like ‘Oh my gosh, what do we do.’” Jacobs added.

According to Inquiry Facts, choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional injury death.

Choking is when someone is having a very hard time breathing because food, a toy, or other object is blocking the throat or windpipe (airway).

The American Academy of CPR and First Aid, Inc says first aid procedures like pelvic thrusts can help save a life within seconds when someone is choking.

Organizations such as the American Red Cross of Georgia provides instruction to those looking to learn first aid or take a refresher course.

“For the last calendar year, in Chatham County alone, we provided ‘First Aid, CPR, and AED’ instruction to 2,687 people.” stated Evan Peterson, I Regional Communication Manager at the American Red Cross of Georgia.

Peterson said the best way to get involved and learn this life-saving skill, is by clicking here.

For Life Medical Education Service, Inc. is another organization that offers first aid classes.

Paramedic Carl Gregory, who is a Director of Education at For Life Medical Education Service, Inc., said, “Last year alone, we taught almost 7,000 people CPR, to include the Heimlich maneuver and various other lifesaving techniques.”

Gregory continued, “You don’t have to have anything. We do everything from community CPR, where we actually go out to like Daffin Park and we will teach groups of people at a time at no cost,” Gregory said. “We do fundraisers and things of that nature to support those initiatives. We also do certification classes that starts anywhere from $70 on up.”