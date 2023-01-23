CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WSAV) – One Rhode Island police department has opened a “special investigation” into possible traces of Santa Claus’ DNA evidence.

On Jan. 20, the Cumberland Police Department said a young investigator from the Town of Cumberland submitted a letter requesting an analysis of a cookie and some carrots she acquired on Christmas morning.

“I took a sample of a cookie and carrots that I left for Santa and the reindeer on Christmas Eve and was wondering if you could take a sample of DNA and see if Santa is real?” she wrote to the department.

“This young lady obviously has a keen sense for truth and the investigative process and did a tremendous job packaging her evidence for submission. We will do our very best to provide answers for her,” stated Chief Benson in a press release.

Benson instructed his Investigative Division to forward her evidence to the State of Rhode Island’s, Department of Health – Forensic Sciences Unit for analysis.

As the CPD awaits the testing results, the department has been in contact with who they said is a “future-CPD Detective” by providing her with some already uncovered evidence in support of Santa Claus’ (aka, Kris Kringle, aka Saint Nicholas, aka St. Nick) presence in her neighborhood on the night of Dec. 24, 2022.

The department said more information is to follow in the coming weeks.