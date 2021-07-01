Plant Riverside District gears up for Stars and Stripes weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s Plant Riverside District will host its Stars and Stripes July Fourth weekend, starting Friday and running through Monday to observe the holiday.

The four-day event will offer free live music and performances by Savannah Cirque, mini-golf, a boat parade, and food and drink options for all ages.

“This is going to be a tradition for many years to come,” Plant Riverside District Director of Entertainment Tyler Gray told WSAV NOW.

“It’s a place where you can see not only fireworks, you can see the boat parade on the Fourth of July, you’re going to see the fabulous Equinox orchestra, you’re going to see the Parris Island military band,” said Gray, “and they are also going to march all the way down River Street and come here bringing everyone to the central location of where July Fourth is going to be celebrated.”

With Mayor Johnson recently lifting COVID-19 capacity restrictions, there is room for everyone.

“We have always made sure the safety precautions are in place so that everybody feels safe, but we also made sure people still got out and were having a great time as well.”

Events start at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 2.

