SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah City Hall is one of the area’s more beautiful buildings.

Planned and constructed between 1903 and 1906, this building has a gilded dome lined with a stained glass interior.

For those interested in learning more about the history of the building, the city holds free tours every first Tuesday of the month. WSAV NOW joined in on April’s First Tuesday Tour to get the experience firsthand.

You must sign up ahead of time, as space is very limited, but these lunchtime tours will give you all of the information you could ever want to know about City Hall.

There are a few ways to register: visit this link to the city’s website, call 912-651-4212 or email archives@savannahga.gov.

While First Tuesday Tours are intended for a more mature audience, visits for youth groups are also available. You can find more information by clicking the link here.