This cat is available for adoption at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Independence Day is quickly approaching and many are preparing for the holiday by stocking up on food and patriotic gear- but have you thought about what you’re going to do with your pets when people in your neighborhood break out the fireworks?

WSAV spoke with Nina Schulze from the Humane Society for Greater Savannah about what you need to know when it comes to your four-legged family members and fireworks.

The first thing, according to Schulze, is focusing on preventative measures. This includes having a crate ready for animals that can be crated and microchipping your cats, dogs, and any other animals who can get one.

“A lot of animals do run away from being scared of the fireworks, but having them microchipped is gonna make it easier if they do escape,” said Schulze.

Why is that? One of the first things that shelters do whenever they take in a new animal is scan them for a microchip. The microchip uses a radio frequency to transmit a unique identification number that a special scanner picks up. The identification number can be used online to find the contact information of the owner of the animal.

Schulze also suggested giving anxious pets anxiety anxiety-relieving snacks that have hemp or CBD in them. Alternatively, if your pet has been prescribed medication for their anxiety and you know that the loud noises of the fireworks will stress them out, Schulze said now would be the time to use it.

“Things like that are always good to give them right before the celebrations happen,” she said.

Another good idea? Playing some music in the background. Schulze said that this will help to drown out the fireworks.

Schulze’s final suggestion is one of the most important.

“Be aware, be alert,” she said. “When it comes time for fireworks do not have your animals outside.”

But what should someone do if their animal escapes during the chaos of the holiday? This was where the microchip came in.

“They need to contact their local animal services to fill out a lost and found report and need to contact a microchip company if they are microchipped,” Schulze explained.

If the animal was adopted from the shelter, giving the shelter a call and filing a loss and found report with the shelter where the animal was adopted is a good idea.

Schulze also suggested taking advantage of the internet.

“Utilize social media,” she said. “Put it out there to find your missing pet.”

The Humane Society for Great Savannah is considered a Best Friends no-kill shelter.