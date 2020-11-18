PETA demonstrators promote turkey-free holiday celebrations in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — More than 46 million turkeys are eaten each year in the U.S. as a part of Thanksgiving feasts.

Now, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, are hosting their nationwide campaign to try and decrease that number.

A volunteer laid on an oversized cutting board beside two giant turkey sculptures on Broughton Street Wednesday as a part of PETA’s #ThanksVegan campaign, a push for those celebrating Thanksgiving to give turkeys a break by celebrating with a vegan feast.

“We’ve taken this demonstration across the country for the last five years or so,” PETA campaigner Amanda Brody said. “And in every city, it really makes them think about how turkeys are really no different than us in all the ways that matter, they suffer just like you or I would. And so our free, vegan recipes really help people have a cruelty-free holiday.”

The campaign also includes pro-turkey billboards placed across the country, protests outside turkey slaughterhouses and partnerships with restaurants and grocery stores to promote animal-free options.

“PETA is eager to help everyone have a delicious ThanksVegan meal that leaves gentle birds off the table,” said PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. “When it comes to having feelings, loving their families, and valuing their lives, turkeys are individuals, just as much as humans are.”

PETA, whose motto is “animals are not ours to eat” opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview.

“There are so many options at the grocery store, there is really no reason to eat turkeys on Thanksgiving,” Brody said. “We’re asking people to choose compassion over cruelty this holiday season and the rest of the year too, by leaving sensitive and intelligent animals off their plates.”

Visit PETA’s website for their Holiday Guide with vegan recipe options, including classic holiday stuffing, cornbread and green bean casserole.