SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Tuesday, Perdue Farms delivered a $50,000 grant to support America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, as part of a commitment to fight hunger in its communities.

The proceeds will help support America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia and its “Feeding the Future” capital campaign to build a new facility in Savannah, which will help in areas like increasing food storage capacity, distribution and the number of volunteers.

“We’re excited of the partnership with Second Harvest, and we feel at Perdue, that it’s our responsibility to help families and individuals around the communities and we’re excited to be here,” said Rick Corona, facility manager at Perdue Farms.

Perdue Farms also delivered thousands of pounds of nutritious chicken products to support the food bank’s efforts to feed food-insecure neighbors. The donations are part of Perdue’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors outreach to improve quality of life and build strong communities.

Perdue Farms stocked America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia’s freezer with plenty of chicken products. (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

“We’re so appreciative to Perdue today for their support and making this all possible,” said Mary Crouch, executive director of America’s Second Harvest. “There are over 137,000 people in Coastal Georgia that are at risk for hunger. Many of them are families, many of them are children, and they really just don’t know where their next meal is going to come from.”

She continued, “You know, talking about hunger here and talking about it in a larger city can be different, because here it can be the family that you know, everything is on track, everything is good, then they have a flat tire, and they don’t have the money to go get that flat tire repaired. So, if they don’t then they can’t make it to work and it just becomes this big snowball for that whole family of being able to not go to work, so they don’t get paid.”

After presenting the check, Perdue representatives also volunteered in America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia’s kitchen.

“We prepare over 4,000 meals every day to children at risk for hunger right here in Coastal Georgia. So, we’re excited to have the chicken they’re going to donate today, and we’re also excited to have them here with us today,” said Crouch.

One of those volunteers was Dominic Ash, human resource plant manager at Perdue Farms, who said, “Anytime we’re given the opportunity to volunteer, we do so.”

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia serves as a regional food bank, functioning as the food warehouse and distribution center for more than 241 non-profit organizations and churches in its area.

Through food relief programs and collaboration with partner agencies, America’s Second Harvest distributed more than 22.8 million pounds of food last year to people in need in the Savannah community – children, senior citizens, people with disabilities, people experiencing homelessness and others whose incomes are insufficient to meet their basic needs.

To learn more about their fight against hunger, call 912-236-6750 or click here.