SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Pegasus Riding Academy is in need of volunteers during their annual summer camp to assist children with special needs.

“Pegasus has been doing Summer Camp since 2016,” said certified riding instructor Peggi Lyn Noon. “This camp is a summer empowerment session. It gives our special needs children the opportunity to gain strength and self esteem while enjoying the equine camp experience.”

Pegasus Riding Academy is a therapeutic riding program that provides safe, professional and ethical equine assisted activities for individuals with physical, mental or emotional disabilities.

The camp dates are from June 6 until June 10 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. each day. The children will be able to ride horses, participate in ground school (where they learn how to be safe around horses and care for them), take the marsh walk and talk, try archery and carriage riding, share watermelons with the horses and cool off with a water fight and water fun activities.

“Financial assistance is available. This camp is integrated and allows able bodied siblings and friends to attend,” said Noon.

Volunteer orientation is on Saturday, June 4 at 10:30 a.m. at the Old Roberds Dairy, located at 2500 Tennessee Avenue in Savannah. Horse experience is not necessary for volunteers, however patience and dedication are.

More information and directions can be found at prasav.org or by calling 912-547-6482.