SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Parkers donated $94,659 to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia through the company’s inaugural round-up campaign, which encouraged customers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar.

Parker’s customers in Georgia donated $75,388 over a four-month period, with Parker’s matching 25% of each customer donation.

All proceeds in Georgia were administered through the Parkers Community Fund, which supports area 501(c)3 organizations dedicated to making a positive, measurable impact in key focus areas, including education, healthcare and hunger.

All round-up proceeds in South Carolina were donated to the Lowcountry Food Bank, with an additional 25% match from Parker’s.

“At Parker’s, we think it’s extremely important to give back to the communities that have supported us over the years and to do our part to help reduce hunger right here in Savannah, where our company is based,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker stated in a press release. “We are incredibly grateful to our customers in Georgia for their generosity during our inaugural round-up campaign and want to continue to be a force for positive change.”

Established in 1981 in Savannah, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is a locally inspired, volunteer-driven nonprofit food bank and community partnering organization. Second Harvest serves as the food safety net for tens of thousands of children, senior citizens, low-income families and people with disabilities who are at risk for hunger throughout Coastal Georgia.

Founded in 2021, the Parker’s Community Fund was created by a donation from Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker and Parker’s. Grants are currently being awarded to qualifying nonprofit organizations throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina.