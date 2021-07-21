Oglethorpe Driving Club presents $12,800 donation to Bethesda Academy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A generous group is working to fund childhood education.

Wednesday, the Oglethorpe Driving Club presented a check to the Bethesda Academy.

Made up of car enthusiasts, the Oglethorpe Driving Club raises money annually to give back to the community in many ways.

“We are a philanthropic organization, we are not just a bunch of men playing with cars,” Oglethorpe Driving Club’s Michael Shortt told WSAV NOW. “We have donated over a half a million toys to Toys for Tots in 10 years.”

In previous years, the Oglethorpe Driving Club has funded nine full scholarships for students to attend Bethesda Academy.

“We give full scholarships,” said Shortt. “So far, we’ve raised $60,000 in five years which has put about a dozen kids through the school, and hopefully we’ve changed their lives forever.”

“Bethesda, we are so blessed to have the support of the Oglethorpe Driving Club. This gift makes it over $60,000 in financial aid that they provided for Bethesda boys just in the last five years,” Bethesda Academy Director of Advancement John Reddan said. “What we are able to do for our young men and what our goal is is to change family trees.”

“We are always looking for something, a way to help out and we will continue to do this as long as we are all breathing,” Shortt added.

The money for the Bethesda Academy scholarship was raised at the club’s monthly “Cars and Coffee” event.

“Cars and Coffee” events are held on the first Saturday of every month in the Habersham shopping center.

“With the Oglethorpe Driving Club’s help, every boy is able to attend Bethesda Academy,” Reddan added.