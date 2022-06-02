Chatham County, Ga. (WSAV) — Northbound Veterans Parkway will be closed for construction activities between Highway 204 and Chatham Parkway beginning at 7:00 a.m. Saturday. It will remain closed until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Traffic will be detoured to US 17 North to Chatham Parkway East, and then back to the intersection of Chatham Parkway and Veterans Parkway to continue North on Veterans Parkway. Motorist should expect delays if traveling in this area.

For questions or more details, please contact SEDA 912-447-8450 or the City of Savannah Public Information Office at 912-652-7974.