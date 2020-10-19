Nonpartisan group New Georgia Project offering free rides to the polls for early voting, Election Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A nonpartisan group wants to help voters across the Peach State with free rides to the polls.

The New Georgia Project is offering free rides to voters voting in-person during early voting or on Election Day.

The vans to the polls will be available in Atlanta, Augusta, Albany, Macon and right here in Savannah.

Nse Ufot, Executive Director of the project, says the rides to the polls is just one way the organization hopes to eliminate barriers some voters may experience.

“It is our responsibility as citizens and as believers in and defenders of democracy to do what we can, when we can to make sure that we have as close to full participation as possible in every election,” said Ufot.

Ufot says the organization has helped register over half a million voters in all of Georgia’s 159 counties since 2014.

TNGP specifically works in communities of color and with younger people to register more voters and create more civically engaged communities.

“Elections and voter registration are just compression points,” said Ufot. “They’re just opportunities for us to test community power.”

To schedule a ride to the polls, call 1-800-874-1541 in one of the participating cities.