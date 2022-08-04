SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tens of thousands of people in Georgia have died so far from COVID-19, with hundreds of deaths in Chatham County alone. The number continues to rise which is why testing for the disease is vital.

Testing not only helps in reducing the spread of COVID-19, but it also allows for those with the disease to get treated faster.

The Georgia Department of Public Health now offers COVID-19 testing from COVID-19 PCR Testing Kiosks located in communities throughout Georgia, including Savannah.



COVID-19 PCR Testing Kiosk located at the Chatham County Health Department. Photo by Hollie Lewis.



There is no out-of-pocket cost for the tests provided through a DPH kiosk, but for those individuals with insurance, their insurance will be billed for the test.

In order to use the kiosks, preregistration can be done in advance online at https://register.testandgo.com/. Those who don’t preregister can simply scan the QR code on the kiosk or use the touch screen at the machine.

Photo by Hollie Lewis

When arriving at the test location go to the kiosk with your registration code, a mobile phone and for those who have insurance, an insurance card.

After completing a brief registration form, the kiosks dispense a test kit that includes a nasal swab, like other at-home tests, and instructions on collecting the specimen.

Once the specimen is collected, safely package it back into the kit and place it in the kiosk.

The specimens are picked up daily and sent to an accredited lab for PCR testing.

Individuals should receive notification of their test results by email or text within 48 hours of specimen collection.

The COVID-19 PCR Testing Kiosk in Savannah is located at the Chatham County Health Department located at 1395 Eisenhower Drive.

Photo by Hollie Lewis

There is also a COVID-19 PCR Testing Kiosk at the Glynn County Health Department located at 2747 4th St. in Brunswick.

People 15 years of age or younger must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The kiosks at all locations are available for use 24 hours 7 days per week.

COVID-19 testing is one of many prevention measures, along with vaccination and booster doses, masking, and physical distancing, that protect you and others by reducing the chances of spreading COVID-19. For more information about COVID vaccinations or boosters, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.