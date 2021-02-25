Newest restaurant on River Street offers Mexican cuisine inspired by traditional family recipes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of Savannah’s newest restaurants on River Street, Savannah Tequila Company, offers Mexican cuisine inspired by traditional family recipes.

The newest addition to the Plant Riverside District opened on Feb. 12, and staff say they’ve had a steady flow of hungry guests.

Chelsea Demark is the restaurant’s tequilier — think of a sommelier but for tequila.

She says the traditional recipes on the menu make this spot a unique addition to Savannah’s restaurant scene.

“The food menu is all coming from our chefs who, a lot of them are coming from Mexico,” she told WSAV NOW. “They’re bringing a lot of family recipes to the table. So it’s really authentic cooking from the heart. Recipes that they’re proud to showcase and that we love to eat on a daily basis.”

The Mexican restaurant also offers a walk-up window to pick up a taco or margarita while you walk down River Street.

Demark says it was really important for them to be COVID conscious when opening the restaurant.

They’re offering outdoor seating and have spaced out their indoor seating to provide options for guests during the pandemic.

“The people who have come here are delighted by the fact that we are doing our best to be conscious,” she said.

From cocktails on-tap and over a dozen different types of mezcal and tequila, Demark says there’s something on the menu for everyone.

The restaurant is facing the Savannah River next to the Starbucks at the Plant Riverside District.