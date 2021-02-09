New study shows COVID-19 rapid tests less accurate than PCR

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Confusion surrounding rapid COVID-19 testing continues.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released an evaluation of Abbott’s SARS-CoV-2 BinaxNow rapid antigen test and found that it may miss two-thirds of asymptomatic cases.

“Testing has always been sort of the wild wild west,” Emergency physician and Chief Medical Advisor for GetTestedNow by Reliant Health Services Dr. Michael Daignault said.

“Even in my own experience, when I’ve had to get tested, and I’d show up at an urgent care center, they always ask you what test you want,” he added.

Dr. Daignault says inappropriate use of diagnostic tests can create false reassurance or contribute to local outbreaks and broader surges in infections.

“Especially during this last surge, people were showing up to get tested at the nearest site they could go to; urgent care, hospital, doctor’s office,” he explained, “and they were given whatever test happened to be on hand. That might not have been the best test.”

Daignault says rapid tests should be used for emergency circumstances only and should always be monitored by a health care provider to make sure the test is collected appropriately to lessen the chance of a false negative.

“Our concern as far as rapid tests are the potential false-negative rates,” he added. “Especially when you’re giving it to someone who does not have symptoms.”

He recommends making a testing decision depending on your likelihood of exposure and symptoms.

“An antigen test might be falsely negative and give you that false reassurance.”

Daignault says it’s in our best interest to use the most accurate form of testing available to prevent further spread that could lead to more contagious variants becoming predominant strains. He adds that rapid test sensitivity rates are improving with time.

“If someone has been exposed and you don’t have symptoms, your best bet is a PCR test,” Daignault said. “The PCR test is going to take one to two days possibly, but it’s much more accurate because it can pick up small amounts of virus.”