RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – Coffee lovers, you’re in luck.

Dunkin’ is celebrating the grand opening of its new Rincon location with free coffee for a year.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, the first 100 in-store guests will be treated to the offer.

Additionally, the first 500 guests will receive a Dunkin’ Refill Mug, which includes a VIP card valid toward a $1.49 refill on any coffee through June 30, 2023.

The new store is located at 100 12th Street and will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.