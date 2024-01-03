SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This past year, production was slow due to the actors’ and writers’ strikes but now in the new year, we can see the fruits of the filming in our city.

“Manhunt”

Based on the New York Times best-seller by historian James L. Swanson, this historical fiction thriller film will follow Edwin Stanton on his 12-day chase for Abraham Lincoln’s killer, John Wilkes Booth, after the assassination.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Directed by Carl Frankin, who brought us the Dahmer mini-series.

This Apple TV production was based in Savannah, shooting from May to October in 2022, with the show expected to be released on March 15.

The cast includes:

Hamish Linklater as the 16th President

Anthony Boyle as John Wilkes Booth

Tobias Menzies as Edwin Stanton

Lili Taylor as Mary Lincoln

“Juror #2”

While serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial, Justin Kemp struggles with a serious moral dilemma that could sway the verdict of the case to convict or free the wrong killer.

Clint Eastwood on the set for “Juror #2” at Memorial Health in Savannah.



Directed by Clint Eastwood, and written by Johnathan Abrams, this production was filmed in Savannah, seen at city hall, the municipal courthouse and other locations.

The film is expected to be released sometime within the first half of 2024.

The cast includes:

Nicholas Hoult

Zoey Deutch

J.K Simmons

Toni Collette

Kiefer Sutherland

“Bride Hard”

(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

After a mercenary group kidnaps the maid of honor from a lavish wedding, they are in for a rude awakening as she is a secret agent who will not let her best friend’s wedding be ruined.

Directed by Simon West and written by Cece Pleasants and Shaina Steinberg, this action comedy was filmed and produced here in Savannah.

While no release date has been specified, 2024 could be the year we see the likes of:

Rebel Wilson

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Justin Hartley

Sam Huntington

Anna Camp

In a comedy that will make the Hostess City proud.