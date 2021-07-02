New Hilton Head gym offers artificial intelligence-focused fitness

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A new high-tech “smart fitness studio” has opened in the Lowcountry that relies on artificial intelligence and robotics instead of dumbbells and treadmills.

Exercise Coach’s personalized programs are optimized for efficiency resulting in 20-minute workouts per week.

To help make the most of workouts, machines adjust to fit each gymgoer’s strengths and weaknesses.

The studio creates a unique experience by blending personalized strength and interval training within each session.

Owners say the experience can work for anyone looking to get in shape.

“This is a real need for the community, and we felt this is something we could do really for the community to improve the health, and it really is all about strength training,” Hilton Head Exercise Coach Director and Owner Alastair Douglas told WSAV NOW.

With smart technology, incorporated trainers are able to see everything their clients are doing in real-time on their machines from wherever they are in the gym.

“I think there’s a lot of folks who don’t like to use a standard gym-type facility and they think when you go to the gym it’s an hour a day,” said Douglas. “The real beauty of this is it’s literally 20 minutes a session.”

