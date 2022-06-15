SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nature Photography Day is June 15 in the United States. It is a time when people around the country pull out their cameras and head into the great outdoors. But where can you take some nature-inspired photos near Savannah? Here’s a list of beautiful places you can drive to in the area to take advantage of Nature Photography Day.

Tybee Island Beaches

Located about half an hour away from downtown Savannah, this is the perfect place to go if you want to shoot some pictures of the natural scenery of coastal Georgia. There are five beaches on Tybee that you can go to and most of them are easily accessible. If you want to visit, you can click on the link here to learn more.

Skidaway Island State Park

If you want to go somewhere a bit more wooded, you should head straight to Skidaway Island State Park. It is a little over a 20-minute drive from downtown Savannah and costs $5 for you to park there if you don’t already have a state park pass. You can take your time enjoying the trails and taking photos of all of the creatures in the park like the many lizards, bugs and birds. For more information, you can click or tap on the link here.

Whitemarsh Preserve

Looking for somewhere close to downtown Savannah? Whitemarsh Preserve is a quick 15-minute drive away. It has an easy trail that you can walk in less than an hour. This trail is accessible to wheelchair and mobility aid users as well as those with strollers so it is really something that everyone can enjoy participating in. You can learn more about the trail by visiting the link here.

Old Tybee Railroad

If you really want to challenge yourself, you might want to travel this 6.5-mile trail. Located about half an hour away from downtown Savannah, this is the perfect trail for someone who wants to spend the afternoon enjoying the scenery of coastal Georgia. You can find more information by clicking or tapping the link here.

Savannah Ogeechee Canal Museum and Nature Center

This center has lots to choose from when it comes to fun with the family. Located about 25 minutes away from downtown Savannah, you can not only go to the museum and nature center but you can also go out on the trails and enjoy some fun in the sun. You can find more information about admission and the location of the Savannah Ogeechee Canal Museum and Nature Center by clicking or tapping the link here.