SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Oct. 4 is National Taco Day and Savannah has plenty of places to go to celebrate. Here’s a list of places that you can go to in Savannah that specializes in tacos.

Bull Street Taco

Bull Street Taco is a great place to get tacos if you’re in the Starland District. Their tacos are served on organic, handmade tortillas from Mitla, Savannah’s local tortilleria. Their most expensive tacos go for $5.50 and their cheapest tacos will run you $4.25 per taco. Their options include shrimp, fish, carnitas, cauliflower and more.

Bull Street Taco is open Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. They are located on Bull Street across from First City Pride Center. You can check out their website by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Òrale Tacos +

Located on West Congress Street, this is the perfect spot downtown for all of your taco needs. They’ve got vegan sausage, barbacoa, chicken, steak, and just about any other taco toppings you can think of. You’ll love their prices with all but one of their taco options coming down to $5 or less.

The hours for Òrale Tacos + are available on their website by clicking or tapping on the link here. Their Facebook page can be found through the link here.

Tacos + Tequila by Tequila’s Town

If you want a spot for small bites and great drinks, you’ll want to go to Tacos + Tequila. All of their tacos are $4 each and they have vegan and vegetarian options available. You can get tacos with toppings like fried cauliflower, vegan chorizo, lamb, grilled shrimp and more.

Tacos + Tequila is open at 11 a.m. every day of the week and closes at 10 p.m. every day except for Sunday when they close at 9 p.m. You can check out their menu on their website by clicking or tapping on the link here. They are located on Habersham Street by East 33rd Street.