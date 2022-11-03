SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s trending on Twitter and being mentioned all over the internet: National Sandwich Day is here. In the Untied States, many places are offering deals on sandwiches or even giving them away for free. How can you celebrate in Savannah? Here’s a list of spots to hit up if you want a sub or any other type of sandwich.

Anita Deli is located at the corner of Jefferson St. and Jones St. It’s your classic sandwich shop with all you need to craft the perfect handheld meal. They have vegan and vegetarian options available so every person who wants to eat can get their own treat.

You can order from this deli online or you can check them out on the Anita Deli Sandwich website. They are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except for Sunday when they are closed.

Located on Drayton Street Zunzi’s is a Savannah staple. People love their South African inspired cuisine. They are well known for their monthly sandwich giveaways. For National Sandwich Day they may not be having a giveaway but they have plenty of delicious options for you to choose from to celebrate the holiday.

You can order from Zunzi’s online or check out the Zunzi’s website here. They are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day of the week.

Looking for a lunch that is somewhat unique? Why not get a panini from The Starland Cafe to enjoy on National Sandwich Day? They have plenty of options to shake up your usual lunchtime choices.

The cafe is located on E 41st Street and is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Starland Cafe’s website has all you need to know to plan out your visit.

Located just by Forsyth Park, The Sentient Bean is the perfect spot for coffee and a panini- or whatever beverage goes well with a panini.

They are open every day of the week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with lunch starting at 11 a.m. and breakfast being served all day long. The Sentient Bean menu is available on their website here.

If you’re looking for gyros, this is the place to go in Savannah. As a deli, they have other sandwiches as well, but their shining stars are definitely their gyros. There’s several options that you can choose from and they each have their own unique flavor.

They are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Al Salaam Deli’s menu is available on their website.