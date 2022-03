SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – March 23 is National Puppy Day, and the puppies at Renegade Paws Rescue are ready to celebrate by going to their forever homes. Here is an introduction to 10 of the many adoptable puppies at the rescue and links to where you can apply to meet them.

Bardot

Bardot is a 4-month-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is OK with kids, other dogs and cats. Her adoption fee is $300 and you can find more information about her by visiting the link here.

Boris

Boris is a hound mix who will probably grow up to be medium in size. Right now, he is working on house training so that he can be the best inside dog he can be. He loves other dogs and is fine with kids and cats. Boris’ adoption fee is $300 and you can find more information about him by clicking the link here.

Bow

Bow is a fun-loving pup whose sister is also available for adoption. She is an American Bulldog mix, and her name comes from the Netflix series “She-ra.” She is crate trained and working on being house trained. She has never been around a cat before, but she loves kids and other dogs. Her adoption fee is $300 and you can find more information about her by visiting the link here.

Catra

Catra is also part of the “She-Ra” litter and a sister to the aforementioned Bow. She is a feisty baby who loves to chat and also loves her crate. She is working on being house trained and is OK with other dogs, cats and kids. Her adoption fee is $300 and you can find more information about her by visiting the link here.

Cockatoo

Cockatoo is an energetic pup looking for the perfect person to call her own. She is an American Bully mix who loves to play with everyone she meets, including dogs, cats and kids. She is crate trained and house trained and her favorite thing to do is to play outside. Her adoption fee is $300 and you can find more information about her by visiting the link here.

Deejay

Deejay is an American Staffordshire Terrier mix who is okay with dogs, cats and kids. His adoption fee is $300 and you can find more information about him by visiting the link here.

Diamond Rio

Diamond Rio is a Yorkie and American Pit Bull Terrier mix who will grow up to be a medium sized dog. She is okay with kids, other dogs and cats. Her adoption fee is $300 and you can find more information about her by visiting the link here.

Kanen

Kanen is an American Pit Bull Terrier and Yorkie mix. He will grow to be a medium sized dog and is good with kids, other dogs and cats. His adoption fee is $300 and if you want more information about him you can visit the link here.

MC Stompers

MC Stompers is a sweetheart who is looking for someone to love him as much as he’ll surely love them. He is a hound mix who will likely grow up to be a medium sized dog. He is good with kids, cats and other dogs. His adoption fee is $300 and you can find more information about him by visiting the link here.

Nia

Nia is a terrier and miniature Schnauzer mix who will grow up to be a small sized dog. This puppy is full of energy and would work best with someone who has a yard that she can run around in. She is house trained and crate trained. Nia’s adoption fee is $300 and you can find more information about her by visiting the link here.

If you’re interested in adopting a puppy from Renegade Paws Rescue, you can check out their website through the link here.