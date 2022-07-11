SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – National Pecan Pie Day is Tuesday, July 12, and Savannah certainly has places to go for a slice.

Where should you head for your very own piece of the pie? Here’s a list of three places serving pecan pie in the city.

Photo by Angel Colquitt

Photo by Angel Colquitt

Photo by Angel Colquitt

The Little Crown by Pie Society

You can get pecan pie slices in three different sizes at The Little Crown by Pie Society. They also serve savory pies, quiches and pasties. If you’re in the mood for different types of pie, you’ll find what you’re craving at The Little Crown.

This spot is located on at the intersection of West Bryan and Jefferson streets. They open daily at 8 a.m. and closing hours vary depending on the day. They close at 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 p.m. Sunday. Find their menu by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Lulu’s Chocolate Bar

Lulu’s Chocolate Bar is serving up something unique for you to try: pecan praline pie. That’s right. All the deliciousness two classic desserts all wrapped up in one. It is truly the best of both worlds. While you’re there, make sure to try one of their dessert cocktails or coffees!

Lulu’s Chocolate Bar is located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard by West Congress Street. They are open every day of the week from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday through Sunday. You can find more information about their drinks and desserts by clicking or tapping here.

Photo by Angel Colquitt

Photo by Angel Colquitt

Photo by Angel Colquitt

Baker’s Pride

Baker’s Pride is a paradise of sweets and treats. You can celebrate National Pecan Pie day here or you can try one of their other baked goods. In addition to pecan pies, they also serve donuts, cookies and cheesecakes along with a plethora of other desserts.

Baker’s Pride is located on East Derenne Avenue by Sunny Side Up. They are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. You can check out their website by clicking or tapping here.

Want to make your own pie instead of going out to get one? You can use a recipe from Simply Recipes through the link here. It takes less than 10 ingredients and about an hour and a half from start to finish to make. It makes one 9-inch pie which can be cut into eight servings.