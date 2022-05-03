SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Did you know that National Paranormal Day is May 3 in the United States? Here in Savannah, there are plenty of ways to celebrate. One of the best ways? Going on a ghost tour in the city.

Here’s a list of five ghost tours you should give a shot next time you’re feeling spooky.

Blue Orb Ghost Tours

Blue Orb Ghost Tours offers two different tours to choose from, with the prices ranging from $25 to $30. Their all-ages tour is 90 minutes long and their adults-only “zombie” tour lasts two hours.

Their tours start at 8 p.m. for their all-ages tour and 10 p.m. for their 18+ tour. You can find more information about this popular tour company by visiting the link here.

Hearse Ghost Tours

Hearse Ghost Tours allows you to see the supernatural side of Savannah from the comfort of your very own hearse. You can ride along in this 75-minute tour for $25 per person or $200 per car. The tours start at 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and you can book them online through the link here.

Savannah Ghost Tours from Ghost City Tours

This tour company offers four different tours to choose from. The tours vary in age ranging from the all-ages Grave Tales tour to the 16+ Dead of Night tour. The tours are 90 minutes long and are pet-friendly and alcohol friendly. They start on the hour from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. depending on the tour.

The tours have a range of prices depending on your age and which tour you choose, so you’ll want to check out their website for more information by clicking the link here.

Spooky Savannah Ghost Tours

Spooky Savannah Ghost Tours has several tours to choose from. You can go on their haunted pub crawl or even their haunted history tour. The latter is a good option for those who want to go on a tour but don’t want to stay up late to do it. The haunted history tour is less than $30 per person and the haunted pub crawl tour is $31 per person.

You can find more information by clicking the link here.

Savannah Ghost Walker Tour and Ghost Hunt Experience

Want to go ghost hunting? This tour is the perfect foray into the search for the supernatural. Those participating in the tour are even given EMF readers for the duration of it to aid in their hunt.

Your tour will begin at 9 p.m. by Madison Square and end at 11:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person, and more information can be found through the link here.