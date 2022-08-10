SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Looking for a way to wind down for National Lazy Day? Here’s some tips on how to relax and enjoy being lazy for once, instead of stressing about what the day ahead has for you.

(Getty Images)

Ditch the to-do list

Instead of pushing yourself to get as much done as possible today, why not push your to-dos back for a bit? You owe yourself a break on this merriest of days.

If the idea of completely axe-ing the list has you distressed, there are some alternatives. You can make it shorter, only putting high-priority items down. Or, you can make it easier on yourself by only doing the simple things. The goal here is to calm down a little, not work yourself to the bone on National Lazy Day.

If you need tips on how to stop overworking yourself, the blog post linked here from Allie Davis at Hello Salo is a great place to start.

(Getty Images)

Take a nap

Nap time is not just for children. Adults can enjoy grabbing a few winks of sleep as well. According to the Mayo Clinic, there are some guidelines you’ll need to follow if you want to have a nap that works for you, not against you.

First, you’ll want to keep the naps you take relatively short. Don’t fall asleep for hours on end, or you’ll just wake up more exhausted than before. The Mayo Clinic recommends only napping for 10 to 20 minutes at a time.

Next, you’ll want to focus your nap times on the early afternoon. This way, you aren’t interfering with your regular sleep schedule. Take that with a grain of salt though, as the exact “best” time of day for nap time varies from person to person depending on several factors.

Finally, you don’t want to nap somewhere that doesn’t have a restful environment. That means not falling asleep at your desk in the middle of your place of employment. You will want to find somewhere nice and quiet with minimal lighting.

You can find more tips on napping by clicking or tapping on the link here.

(Getty Images)

Sunbathe

Sunbathing is the easiest way to relax without making any effort. You just go outside and lay down in the light. But, did you know there are also health benefits to sun bathing?

Bathing in the sun can help your bones grow strong because it helps your body manufacture vitamin D and that vitamin helps your body absorb calcium. It can also help your sleep cycle as bright light, specifically sunlight, impacts your circadian rhythm.

So go ahead, grab a towel and find some sunlight to enjoy. Your body might even thank you.