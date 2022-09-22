SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Sept. 22 is National Ice Cream Cone Day and Savannah is the perfect place to go for a sweet treat. There are plenty of ice cream shops in Savannah where you can go to celebrate the holiday.

Here are a few options around the city to get you started on your ice cream adventure.

Leopold’s

You’ll have to wait in a pretty long line in order to get a scoop from this ice cream shop but the queue is well worth it. Founded in 1919 by a set of brothers from Greece, this spot is a Savannah classic and intertwined with local history. You can read about its history by clicking or tapping here.

Located on Broughton Street, you can get loads of flavors like their Butter Pecan or Chocolate Chewies and Cream. You can try something new like their Tutti Frutti or their Rum Bisque. They are open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

You can find a link to their website by clicking or tapping here.

Photo by Angel Colquitt

Ben & Jerry’s

Also on Broughton Street like Leopold’s, Ben & Jerry’s is a good place to go if you want to skip the lines and jump straight into enjoying your ice cream. They also have vegan and dairy-free options for those who are interested in avoiding lactose.

They have flavors like almond-milk vegan cookie dough, berry berry extraordinary sorbet and strawberry cheesecake. There are options for everyone.

They are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. You can check out their website by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Cold Stone Creamery

If you want to head over to the mall and do some shopping, you can still stop by the Oglethorpe mall for a scoop and a cone. This location is open every day of the week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cold Stone has lots of options to choose from, a benefit to them being a chain. They have regular ice cream and add-ins as well as almond-milk ice cream and other dairy-free additions.

There is a second location in Savannah by the Publix on Abercorn. It is open every day of the week, from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

You can find a link to their website by clicking or tapping here.