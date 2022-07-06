SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Wednesday, July 6, is National Fried Chicken Day in the United States, but where in Savannah can you go to indulge in the crispy southern classic? Here is a list of five places you can enjoy fried chicken in Savannah.

The Pirates’ House

Get ready for a feast fit for a pirate with these delicious dining options. The Pirates’ House has a fried chicken buffet complete with plenty of veggies to choose from as sides. Plus, the historic environment provides a fun experience for all who choose to dine at the restaurant.

The Pirates’ House opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, closing at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They are located on East Broad Street. You can check out their website by clicking or tapping here.

Mrs. Wilkes’ Dining Room

While Mrs. Wilkes’ Dining Room is already closed for the day, you can certainly stop by at some point this week to celebrate the holiday. Mrs. Wilkes’ is a Savannah classic and you’ll have to be prepared to wait in line if you want to get a table. They have fried chicken on their menu as well as sausage, beef stew and meatloaf.

Mrs. Wilkes’ Dining Room is located on West Jones Street. They are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can check out their menu by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Geneva’s Famous Chicken and Cornbread Co.

Geneva’s Famous Chicken and Cornbread Co has all sorts of options when it comes to fried chicken. They’ve got snacks, meals, wings, tenders and buckets all for a reasonable price. They also have seafood, sandwiches and salads if you’re not feeling like celebrating with some good old fashioned fried chicken.

Geneva’s is open Wednesday through Sunday at 11 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. on weekends and 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. If you would like to visit them, you can find them located on East Victory Drive. Their menu is available by clicking or tapping on the link here.

The Olde Pink House

The Olde Pink House is a great place to go if you want to sit down for your meal. They are a bit on the pricier side, so you will want to prepare for that if you plan on going. A chicken entrée will run you about $33, served with a side of macaroni and cheese.

Dinner at The Olde Pink House is served starting at 5 p.m. daily. They are open until 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They are located at 23 Abercorn Street downtown. You can find a link to their dinner menu by clicking or tapping here.

Treylor Park

Treylor Park is a yummy adventure into American cuisine. Of course, you can get your fried chicken there, as well as a side of delicious collard greens. They are a little more expensive than your spot for fried chicken but they are not nearly as pricey as The Olde Pink House. So, if you’re looking for a good financial middle ground and a unique dining experience, you’ll want to head on over to Treylor Park.

Treylor Park on East Bay Street closes at 1 a.m. daily. They open at 11 a.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. weekends. Their website includes all you need to know before you go and can be found by clicking or tapping on the link here.