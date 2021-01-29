National food competition honors two Lowcountry restaurants

Bluffton, S.C. (WSAV)— Recipes from two Bluffton restaurants rose to the top of nearly two thousand entries for a national food competition.

For the fourth consecutive year, local Bluffton chef and restaurant owner Leslie Rohland has been recognized with five 2021 Good Food Awards for new recipes available at her two local restaurants, The Cottage Café and The Juice Hive.

“It’s just super thrilling to be a part of that foundation and that organization and what they’re offering and what they’re doing to help farmers, ranchers, merchants and makers,” Chef and restaurant owner Leslie Rohland said. “It’s such a wonderful goal as far as our eating system goes. It’s just a privilege to be a part of it.”

The national Good Food Awards honor chefs throughout the country who make food that is good for the environment and connected to communities and cultural traditions.

Out of this year’s 1,928 entries in 17 categories, 336 food and drink crafters were selected as finalists, with 219 winners from 41 states, honored with a national 2021 Good Food Award.

In each category, three food crafters from each region receive the honor every year, with winners having the distinction of the blue Good Food Awards seal. This year, the public also took part in a portion of the judging.

2021 Good Food Award-winning entries from The Cottage Café and Juice Hive are:

The Cottage Café:

Cherry Bomb Jam (Category: Pantry)

Green Tea Watermelon Rind Pickle (Category: Pickles)

The Juice Hive:

Black Garlic Kimchi (Category: Pickles)

Amaranth Greens Kimchi (Category: Pickles)

Zephyr Zucchini Pickle (Category: Pickles)

The winning creations will be available as limited specials at both The Cottage Café and the Juice Hive.

All of the winning creations use organic fruit and produce supplied by Three Sisters Farm, a certified organic farm located along the Colleton River in Beaufort.

The Good Food Awards is the first national initiative to recognize food producers based on both taste and sustainability criteria. The Awards distinguish food producers committed to strengthening the sustainable food industry through the creation of ‘tasty, authentic, and responsible’ foods.

All finalists rose to the top in a blind tasting of 1,928 entries and then confirmed that they meet Good Food Awards standards regarding supply chain transparency and environmentally sound agricultural practices.

For more information about the 2021 Good Food Awards, and a complete list of this year’s winners, visit the Good Food Awards website.

For more information about the restaurants, visit The Cottage Café and The Juice Hive websites.