SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – June 10 is National Egg Roll Day in the United States, and that means it’s time to round up some places you can grab a few for yourself tonight to celebrate. Here are five places you can head to in Savannah for some yummy egg rolls.

Egg Roll King

Have no fear, if you’re looking for options, Egg Roll King has you covered. They have veggie and pork options for $1.70 each and shrimp egg rolls for $1.85 each. They also have an extensive menu of Chinese-American food to enjoy.

Egg Roll King is located on Montgomery Street by West Anderson Street. They are open every day of the week, except for Tuesday. Their hours are 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. every day that they are open, except for Sunday when they open from noon to 10:00 p.m. You can check out their website through the link here.

Hop Xing Chinese Restaurant

If you’re hoping to grab some egg rolls to pair with some ribs or dumplings, you’ll want to go to Hop Xing Chinese Restaurant. You can order online and pick up in the East Victory Drive store just in time for you to celebrate the holiday after work. An egg roll from this restaurant is $2.24 per roll.

Hop Xing Chinese Restaurant is closed on Tuesday and open until 11 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. They are open until 11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and until 10 p.m. Sunday. Click or tap the link here to go to their website.

Flying Monk Noodle Bar

Crispy egg rolls are on the menu at Flying Monk Noodle Bar. A pair of pork egg rolls cost $7.95 at Flying Monk. The noodle bar has a menu inspired by a variety of Asian nations, including Vietnam, Malaysia, Laos and Korea.

Flying Monk Noodle Bar is located on West Broughton Street. They are open for lunch and dinner, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Friday, they are open 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday they are open noon to 10:30 p.m. Sunday they are open noon to 10 p.m. You can find more information on their website by clicking/tapping here.

Peking House Restaurant

Peking House has pork egg rolls available for $1.70 each and shrimp egg rolls available for $1.85 each. This Chinese restaurant has pickup options for the perfect takeout meal. You can also get dumplings, spring rolls and all your other favorites to pair with your egg rolls.

Peking House Restaurant is open every day of the week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is located on Abercorn Street by East Henry Street. You can find more information about the restaurant and Peking House’s menu by visiting the link here.

Ming Garden Restaurant

If you want a place where you can grab some affordable takeout, the egg rolls at Ming Garden Restaurant are just the tip of the iceberg. Each egg roll is $1.90, regardless of the type, and you can easily pair that with some chicken fried rice or vegetable lo mein for only $7.50.

Ming Garden Restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is located on Montgomery Street between West 41st and 42nd streets. Click or tap the link here to visit their website.