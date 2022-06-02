SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — National Donut Day is Friday and that means it’s time to find for some donuts in the city. Here are some places you can try out in Savannah if you’re looking to celebrate the holiday.

Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken

This chain restaurant will bring you something a little different than what you might expect going to a place that sells donuts. In addition to the classic glazed donut, they also have yummy options like a maple bacon donut and cheerwine flavor.

They are open daily from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and are located on Broughton Street. You can find more information about them by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Baker’s Pride

Have you ever heard of Jumbo donut? Well, you can get one over at Baker’s Pride. They also carry the classic donut for you to enjoy if you so choose. This bakery is the perfect option for someone looking for a Savannah staple.

Baker’s Pride is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and until 5 p.m. Saturday. They are closed on Sunday. The bakery is located on East DeRenne Avenue by the Sunnyside Up. You can find more information about them by clicking or tapping on the link here.

8-Bit Donuts

Get into your nerdy side with a donut from 8-Bit Donuts. They have an array of options including the Nutella Ninja, the Sir Twix a Lot and even vegan options as well. You can find what you’re looking for at 8-Bit Donuts.

This donut shop is open from Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are closed Monday and Tuesday. 8-Bit Donuts is located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard by West Huntingdon Street. You can find the link to their website by clicking or tapping here.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts is currently selling its summer seasonal menu which includes delicious treats like their peach cobbler flavored donut as well as their strawberry shortcake flavor. They also offer made-to-order donuts that you can customize for yourself. You’ll love all the options available at Duck Donuts.

According to their website, this donut shop is open every day of the week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are located on Hodgson Memorial Drive and you can find more information about them by clicking the link here.