SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – March 24 is National Cocktail Day in the United States, and it’s time to celebrate. If you’re not sure where you want to go for this special day, here is a list of five bars to try out in Savannah, especially if you’re looking for cocktails.

Lulu’s Chocolate Bar

Lulu’s Chocolate Bar has a variety of martinis to choose from, along with a full bar stocked with wines and beer. There’s plenty to choose from, including flavors like dreamsicle and salted caramel. You can also get one of their cheesecakes, tarts or pies to pair with your drink for a yummy experience you’re sure to remember.

Lulu’s Chocolate bar is located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. They are open until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. You can find more information about them by visiting their website here.

Mint to Be Mojito Bar and Bites

Mint to Be Mojito Bar and Bites serves a range of mojito types. From coconut to passion fruit, you’ll enjoy all they have to offer. You can also go for just the classic mojito if that’s what you’re feeling.

Mint to Be Mojito is located on West State Street. They are a short walk away from Telfair Square. They are open until 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 11 p.m. on Thursday, 1 a.m. on Friday and 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. If that’s difficult to remember, their hours are listed on their website which you can find through the link here.

Lone Wolf Lounge

Lone Wolf Lounge has a wide array of cocktails to choose from. Whether you want to try one of the classics or one of their unique house cocktails, there’s something for you waiting at Lone Wolf Lounge.

This lounge is located in the Starland District on Lincoln Street. They are open until 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday. If you would like more information, you can check out their website through the link here.

The Original Pinkie Masters

Opened in 1953, The Original Pinkie Masters is a cash-only bar in downtown Savannah. They have $8 cocktails that include a Fuzzy Palmer and a Bedlam Bloody. They also serve $8 slushies if that’s more your style.

This bar is located on Drayton Street, a short walk away from Lafayette Square. They are open until 3 a.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays. You can find more information about them by visiting their website through the link here.

The Grove Savannah

The Grove Savannah is a restaurant and rooftop bar located in downtown Savannah. They’re a newer spot and they offer a happy hour between 5 and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. You will likely want to make a reservation if you’re planning on going during one of their busier times.

The Grove Savannah is on West Congress Street, right at the midway point between Ellis and Franklin squares. They are open until 12 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. You can find more information about them by clicking the link here.