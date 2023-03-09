SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On this day in 1959, Mattel introduced Barbie at the American Toy Fair, which took place in New York City. March 9 is now recognized as both National Barbie Day and the doll’s birthday.
Here are 10 fun facts to think about while you celebrate this iconic doll turning 64.
- Barbie was modeled after the German Bild Lilli doll, a doll many call “risqué” and one that was intended as a gag gift for men.
- She is named after the daughter of Ruth and Elliot Handler: Barbara.
- Bouncing off that original fact, her boyfriend is named after the son of the Handlers: Kenneth.
- The doll has never been manufactured in the United States, with some citing high labor costs as the reason why.
- The first Barbie doll was sold for only $3.
- While there has been plenty of controversy surrounding Barbie, Ruth Handler (one of the doll’s creators) said that the doll was always meant to represent the choices available to women who wished to pursue any career.
- The first Black Barbie doll was released in 1980, with the tagline “She’s black! She’s beautiful! She’s dynamite!”
- Barbie has had over 200 careers since she was introduced over 60 years ago. These include working as a journalist, pilot and doctor, with her first ever job being that of a model.
- Barbie briefly broke up with Ken and started dating an Australian boogie-boarder named Blaine Gordon.
- The new Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie is set to be released on July 21, 2023.